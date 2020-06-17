Linda Ann TelatovichPensacola - Linda Eldred Telatovich, 72, of Pensacola, FL, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.Born in Minneapolis, MN, Linda graduated from Regina high school in 1966 and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota and her master's degree from Troy University. Linda worked as a guidance counselor at all three levels for the Escambia County School District.Linda is survived by her husband, Stan Telatovich; son, Andy; son, Aaron, his wife Lesley and grandsons, Leland, Jaydon, and Ruston; siblings, Sue, Mark, Julie, Gregg, and Jana; as well as nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at a later date to be determined.