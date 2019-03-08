Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
Linda Faye Donaldson


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Faye Donaldson Obituary
Linda Faye Donaldson

Jay - On March 4, 2019 in Jay, FL, Linda Faye Lowery Donaldson went home to be with our Heavenly Father after a lengthy illness.

Linda was born on February 19, 1954, in Pensacola, FL. She was a life long resident of the Pace/Milton, FL area. Linda left high school to get married and had two beautiful daughters by the age of 19. She later went back to school to get her GED in 1987. She then furthered her education and went to school for Clerical. She worked at Keller Smith Supply for many years until she was forced to retire due to health problems. She was a very devoted single mother to her two beautiful daughters, and she was the absolute best nana to her three grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert "Red" Lowery; her sister, Gena Lowery, and numerous other family and friends.

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Lowery; sisters, Sandra (Tony) Whitley and Becky Tremmel; brother, Ricky (Diane) Lowery; two daughters, Tracy (Lee Collum) Donaldson and Gena (Dusty) Sanders; three grandkids, Dalton (Emily) Mathis, Caden Collum and Desiree (Zack Reeder) Nowling; step granddaughter, Miranda Sanders; two step grandkids, Weston and Ashlynn; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

She loved everyone and to know her you instantly loved her back. She was momma to many folks.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.

Service is Saturday, March 9, 2019, visitation at 2:00 p.m., service starting at 3:00 p.m., at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
