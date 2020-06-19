Linda Hester
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Hester

Milton - Linda Faye Hester 62, of Milton, Florida died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1958 in Marianna, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Charles Hester (2011). She is survived by her son, John Hester; grandkids, Logan and Dakota (Granny); daughter, Lisa Hester; and grandkids, Bailey and Michael (Mimi).

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00am until the graveside service begins at 11:00am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved