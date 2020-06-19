Linda Hester



Milton - Linda Faye Hester 62, of Milton, Florida died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1958 in Marianna, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Charles Hester (2011). She is survived by her son, John Hester; grandkids, Logan and Dakota (Granny); daughter, Lisa Hester; and grandkids, Bailey and Michael (Mimi).



A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00am until the graveside service begins at 11:00am.









