Linda L. Parker
Milton - Linda Lee Parker, 71, of Milton, FL passed away on May 9, 2020. She was born in Milton, FL on October 14, 1948, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Leonard and Clara Archie Walker. She is the oldest daughter of eight siblings.
Sis Parker accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Milton, FL under the leadership of the late Rev. J.B Blount. She was also a member of the choir at Mt. Pilgrim. Later she became a faithful member of James Street Baptist under then Rev. Warren P Gilmore Sr., she continued her faithfulness in the choir at James Street under current Pastor Rev. Alonzo Samuel (Bro in Law) until she was called to her heavenly home.
Linda attended T.R Jackson Elementary and High school and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1966, where the home room teacher was Mrs. Nellie Parker. Linda was a member of the marching band and enjoyed playing the clarinet. She was an Engineering secretary for 20 plus at NAS Whiting Field Milton, FL.
She was known as, Darlin /Linda Lee/ Ma/ Mother/Grandmother/ Linda/Mommie. She loved to sing, listen to gospel, and write poems. She was a giver who loved long hair, Psalm 23, and TV shows on LifeTime and Hallmark.
She was preceded in death by: one brother, John Walker, Sr.; two sisters, Olivia Samuel and Dianne Walker; and nephew, Roderick Walker.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory: a most loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Paul A. Parker, Sr.; two adoring children, Paul A Parker, Jr. and Lacresia O. (Keith) James; the joys of her life, six grandchildren: Zhana Parker, Keidra James, Elijah James, Jordan Parker, JaiDyn Parker and Ahmir James; three brothers, Jimmy Hayes, Earl (Angela) Walker of Milton, FL, and Wayne Walker of Pensacola, FL; one sister, Vivian Walker of Houston, TX; three sisters-in law, Carolyn Stone of Milton, FL, Ella (Bruce) Mccown of Toms River, NJ, and Charyl "Penny" Walker of Milton, FL; goddaughter, Yolanda Gwen (Robert) Stills of Hiram, GA; special niece, Ingrid "KeKe" Scott of Milton, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved and adored so very much.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at James Street Baptist Church, Milton, FL.
One of her sayings was: If you want to know the Truth just ask Me…O' Yes if you want it or not.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020