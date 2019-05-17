|
|
Linda Reeves Hobbs
Pensacola - Linda Reeves Hobbs, age 71, lifelong resident of Pensacola, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of Avid Gardeners. She was a kind, gentle soul that was a friend to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James A. Hobbs, Sr. and by her son James A. Hobbs, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Hobbs of Cantonment, and her son Bryan Hobbs of Austin, Texas, and has four grandchildren she truly adored.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30am at the family home.
Reed's Funeral Home
Pensacola, FL
(850) 433-7616
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 17, 2019