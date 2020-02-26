|
|
Linda Sue Rauch
Pace - On February 20, 2020, Linda Rauch, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 70.
Linda was born on February 16, 1950, in Emory, GA to William and Selene Dillard. On August 26, 1972, she married her high school sweetheart Terry Rauch. They raised three children, Brian, Laura, and Emily. As a military dependent (first as a child and then later as a spouse), Linda traveled the world before ultimately settling in Pace, FL.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, William and Selene Dillard.
Her surviving relatives include her younger siblings, Barbara Davis and Bill Dillard; her husband, Terry; her three children, Brian, Laura, and Emily; as well as her grandson, Aakash. She has another grandchild on the way.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Flowers may be sent to Lewis Funeral Home, 4777 West Spencerfield Road, Pace, FL 32571.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020