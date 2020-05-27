|
Linda Youd Kennedy
Pensacola - Linda/Inga, 80, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Linda was born and raised in Warrington. She graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1958. Married to Naval Officer Peter Kennedy they raised 3 children while traveling the world during their 20 years of military service, living in Japan and Italy.
Linda is survived by her children Greg (Janet), Chris (Debbie), and Susan. Grandchildren Miles Kennedy, and Amanda Kennedy Roggio, Great grandchild Dominick. Sister Carol Fae Crona, and brother Robby Youd (Leslie). Nephews Lee Crona, Mark (Tracy) Crona, and niece Charlotte Youd. Also loved by Linda were Dominique, Chris, and Kai Diaz. And she leaves behind her beloved kitties Kiss and Tar-tar.
Linda had a passion for art, traveling, and gardening. She was a lifelong bridge player and loved doing the daily crossword puzzle. She was an avid music lover and wrote her own poetry. Linda was known for her community action and fighting spirit.
A memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 303 S Navy Blvd., Pensacola, on Thursday, May 28 at 2 PM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Sacred Heart Foundation will be greatly appreciated. www.givessacredheart.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020