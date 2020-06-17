Linwood Glenn BelichPensacola, FL - Linwood Glenn Belich, 81, of Pensacola, FL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.He was born in Mobile, AL and moved to Pensacola at age 4. He played basketball at Pensacola High School where he made All-State prior to graduating in 1957. Linwood had a passion for coaching little league baseball and coached at Bill Bond for over 30 years. During that time his teams won 4 state championships. Many of his former players went on to have major league careers. In 2017, he was inducted to the Pensacola Sports Association Hall of Fame. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church.Linwood is preceded in death by his parents, George and Opal Belich.Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Drucilla Bailey Belich; sons, Keith Belich (Heather) and George Kevin Belich; daughter, Kay Marcilliat (Brad); 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Gloria Hual (Bill) and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held 9:30am-11:30am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. There will be a private family graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery with Rev. Brian Nott officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heights Baptist Church, 600 Pickens Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.A special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Pensacola.