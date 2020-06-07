Livia D. Merritt
1924 - 2020
Livia D. Merritt

Gulf Breeze, FL - Livia D. Merritt, 96, passed away, Friday June 5, 2020.

Mrs. Merritt was born in Medea Northern Italy in 1924, and came to the United States in 1947.

She was married to Charles P. Merritt who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Randall Merritt and Gary Louis Merritt; three grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan and Jessica; great grandson, Robert. Who loved her very much and will miss her.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, 12, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park, with the Very Rev. Canon Hector R. G. Perez, S.T.D. C.S.L.J. officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to dear friend, Melanie Chandler, BeeHive Homes of Gulf Breeze, and Regency Hospice.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bayview Memorial Park
