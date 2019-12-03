|
Lloyd Thomas Danielsen
Pensacola, FL - Lloyd Thomas Danielsen, 62 passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on March 2, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Alice (Johnsen) Danielsen. Lloyd spent his early childhood years in Long Island, NY and Norway. His family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1975, and then joined the Navy. After serving his time in the Navy, he attended Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College. He completed training for his FAA license and was a FAA Licensed Airframe and Power Plant mechanic since the early '80's. There wasn't anything Lloyd couldn't fix. He married Barbara on February 12, 1992. Lloyd had an adventurous spirit when he was a young man, he went to work aboard his uncles cruise ship for the Norwegian Cruise Line, He was proud of his Norwegian heritage. Later his work would take him to more exotic places such as the Island of Guam and to Iraq. His passions included tinkering in his garage, restoring his 1970 Chevelle, scuba-diving, fishing, golf, FSU football and most of all friends and family.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Hans Didrik and Mathilde Danielsen and John and Gudrun Johnsen.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Pensacola; step daughter, Jessica (Nate) of Pace; step son, Matthew of Tampa; grandchildren, Dimitri and Zoe; sister, Linda; brothers, John (Suzanne), Glenn (Judy) and Tom (Robin).
The family will receive friends 12:30pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 with a funeral cortege departing at 1:00pm for Barrancas National Cemetery. Graveside Service will be at 1:30pm at Barrancas National Cemetery with Rev. Ken Griffin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5401 Corporate Woods Dr. #100, Pensacola, FL 32504.
The Danielsen family would like to express special thanks to the Staff at Woodlands Medical Specialist for their superior care. Also a special thanks to Bruce and Linda Carpenter for their unwavering love and support.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019