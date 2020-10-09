Lloyd Thomas Stagg
Pensacola - Lloyd Thomas Stagg, OMC, USN (ret) was launched on May 20, 1937, in Helena, Montana; and he embarked on his final voyage October 6, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida. He joined the National Guard in 1954 and served in the U. S. Navy from June 7, 1956, until May 30, 1985. During his career as a Navy Opticalman, he served on six repair ships and four shore duty billets.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Irwin Lloyd Stagg, his mother, Grace Lilllian Caverly, and a brother, Leroy Dean Stagg. Fifty-seven years ago, Lloyd married Beverly Ann Fontanella Stagg, who survives him. He is also survived by his siblings, Lynn William Stagg, of Florence, AZ; Susan Frances Sias (Russell) of Delta, UT, Don Perry Stagg of Everett, WA; a daughter/niece Leann Catherine McDonald (Wayne) and several other nieces and nephews.
Lloyd served as Navy Yacht Club Commodore and Fleet Captain. He founded the Bikini Regatta which encouraged women to skipper and race sailboats in Pensacola Bay. He was Pensacola Yacht Club Fleet Captain for four years as well as Rear Commodore. Other memberships include Florida Commodores Assn., the Elks, American Legion, and several Navy ships' associations.
The family expresses extreme thanks for the loving care by Covenant Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and interment when Beverly can finally join him in an Eternal Reef ceremony.
