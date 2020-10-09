1/1
Lloyd Thomas Stagg
1937 - 2020
Lloyd Thomas Stagg

Pensacola - Lloyd Thomas Stagg, OMC, USN (ret) was launched on May 20, 1937, in Helena, Montana; and he embarked on his final voyage October 6, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida. He joined the National Guard in 1954 and served in the U. S. Navy from June 7, 1956, until May 30, 1985. During his career as a Navy Opticalman, he served on six repair ships and four shore duty billets.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Irwin Lloyd Stagg, his mother, Grace Lilllian Caverly, and a brother, Leroy Dean Stagg. Fifty-seven years ago, Lloyd married Beverly Ann Fontanella Stagg, who survives him. He is also survived by his siblings, Lynn William Stagg, of Florence, AZ; Susan Frances Sias (Russell) of Delta, UT, Don Perry Stagg of Everett, WA; a daughter/niece Leann Catherine McDonald (Wayne) and several other nieces and nephews.

Lloyd served as Navy Yacht Club Commodore and Fleet Captain. He founded the Bikini Regatta which encouraged women to skipper and race sailboats in Pensacola Bay. He was Pensacola Yacht Club Fleet Captain for four years as well as Rear Commodore. Other memberships include Florida Commodores Assn., the Elks, American Legion, and several Navy ships' associations.

The family expresses extreme thanks for the loving care by Covenant Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and interment when Beverly can finally join him in an Eternal Reef ceremony.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
