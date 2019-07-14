Lois Ann Walker



Pensacola - Mrs. Lois Ann Walker, 88 passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 5, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Center, surrounded by her loving children.



Mrs. Walker will be remembered by all for her kind heart, her strong faith in God and her willingness to help anyone who needed her help. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her many friends at the Pensacola Bridge Center and the Thursday Night Ladies Bridge Club. She loved to travel and was an active member of the Panhandle Senior Travelers. Most importantly, she was active in St. Paul's Catholic Church as Eucharistic Minister, member of the local Senacle group, and ministering to the sick and elderly at The Haven of Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home.



Lois was born in Youngstown, OH, the second child of John Logue and Catherine Logue (Sturgeon) on March 1, 1931. She graduated from South High School in Youngstown and began her studies at Youngstown College. She made the difficult decision to relinquish her college studies after the death of her father, in order to take employment at Youngstown Steel to help support her family. Family was always important to Lois and she relished raising her two sons and enjoyed spending time with her growing family in Youngstown. She was "Aunt Lo" to her many nieces and nephews and became an endearing friend to so many during her time in North Canton Ohio. In 1973, Lois relocated to Atlanta, GA and was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and returned to work in Administration at Peachford Hospital and then American College Testing. She retired in 1994 and moved to Pensacola Florida to be close to family. She touched others with her strong faith in God, her warm smile and her willingness to help others in need.



Beside her parents, John and Catherine Logue, Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Loftus West, and her brother, John Norbert Logue.



Lois will be lovingly missed by her two sons and their wives, John and Debbie of Concord, NC and James and Brenda of Pensacola FL; her five grandchildren, Cory Bradley (Kyle), Emily Walker, Phillip Walker (Kelly), Katherine Walker and Matthew Walker and one great-grandchild, Wyatt Henry Walker.



A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Road, Pensacola, FL 32503 by Fr. Craig Smith, celebrant. A Rosary prayer service will precede the Mass at 10:30 AM.



Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, in Youngstown, OH, in early September.



The Walker family requests, in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd., Pensacola, FL 32503; or the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Pensacola, FL. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019