Lois Clarine Bell Davis
Pensacola - On Sunday September 29, 2019 our Mother, Lois Bell Davis, 88, went home to be with Jesus. Lois was born on September 1, 1931 to Marion Eda Hart Bell and Joel Webster Bell in Pensacola, Florida. She was the middle child of seven.
Lois would have been married for 68 years on October 6th to Oscar Ruel Davis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Miriam (Mickey) Neese (Joseph) and Vicki Sharp (David); grandchildren, Kimberly Joylin Neese Nelson (Chad) and Christine Elizabeth Wilson Nieves (Jeff); great grandchildren, Chase Nelson, Bianca Nieves and Enzo Nieves; sister, Joanne Coberly Presley (Tommy) and numerous nieces and nephews. We would also like to thank a special friend and helper, Eileen Ogaltree for her loving care of Mom.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Robbie Davis.
Lois was a proud 1951 graduate of J.M. Tate High School. She supported her husband in his many job endeavors as an entrepreneur. She was always active in her Church until her health began to decline. She was a member of Plainview Baptist Church until recently. At the time of her passing she was a member of Hillcrest Baptist and Lois, along with her husband Oscar, were charter members of Hillcrest Baptist. Lois had lived with her daughter Mickey for the past 18 months. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4:00-6:30 pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019