|
|
Lois Elizabeth Allen
Pensacola - Lois Elizabeth Allen, 79, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Lois was the beloved wife of Gettys, loving mother of Kimberly Case along with her husband Chip, cherished grandmother of Emma, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Klinepeter, sister Esther, and brothers Mark and Philip.
Lois spent her entire adult life ministering to others. After growing up in a Christian home where Lois embraced her mother and father's example of service to God, she attended college at Toccoa Falls Bible College. Upon her graduation, God led Lois to Pensacola, Florida, where she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Gettys Allen. Lois faithfully served at Pensacola Christian School, and later Pensacola Christian College, for 57 years until her death. She taught elementary children for several years before becoming the school lunchroom supervisor. When Pensacola Christian College began in 1974, Lois oversaw the PCC Dining Services and more recently served as the Director of Special Events. Countless college students who worked under her supervision learned from her selfless work ethic and zeal for excellence in every area of ministry she touched. For 50 summers, Lois ministered at Camp o' the Pines with a passion to reach children of Northwest Florida with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Lois's influence for Christ spans the entire globe. Only heaven will tell of the width, breadth, and depth of her service to her Savior.
Lois will be remembered for nourishing the bodies as well as the souls of those she touched, her amazing themed dinner parties, and her devotion to and joy in her granddaughter, Emma. Her family will always treasure her enthusiastic and unfailing support, which was given without reservation.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday, October 19, at the Dale Horton Auditorium on the campus of Pensacola Christian College. Visitation will begin at noon with the service starting at 2:00 PM. Dr. Jeff Redlin will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the () or Rejoice in the Lord, a ministry of Pensacola Christian College (RejoiceTV.org).
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019