|
|
Lois T. Plair
Cantonment - Lois passed away on November 8, 2019 with family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gibson and Kate Turberville; her sisters, Eunice Stewart and Eloise Hull; husband of 63 years, James; her granddaughter, Shelley Parker; and her daughter, Delores Coleman.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Williams; son, James Plair; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her adopted daughter, Patsy Hill; and adopted son, Doug Patterson.
Funeral services will be at 1PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Dr. Will Stone and Rev. Larry Huff officiating. Burial will follow in Spruell Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 12noon prior to services.
Pallbearers will be Walker Arnold, Jeff Williams, Donnie Hull, Ronnie Butts, Wayne Hadley, and James Peacock.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019