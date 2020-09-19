Lonnie Lee Kinderman, Sr.
Pensacola - Lonnie Lee Kinderman, Sr., 77, loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Lonnie was born December 22, 1942 to Alice and Lonnie Bellamy in Vero Beach, FL. He joined the US Navy on February 15, 1960 and ultimately retired as a respected Senior Chief Aviation Machinist's Mate on February 25, 1989. He was in the Vietnam War 4 times during his service. He was proud to be an Aircrafts Maintenance Technician.
While he was stationed in Guam, he visited South Korean where he met his wife, Susan and felt in love. They got married in Guam on June 11, 1985 and moved to Pensacola in November of 1985.
He starts his day with drinking old coffee from the previous day, then would make fresh coffee when it is time for his wife to wake up. Always sacrifices himself for the family and friends. Susan and Lonnie opened a beauty salon business in February 1999. Then moved to a current building in July 2005 (they fixed up the building) where he spends most of the day to provide the best working environment for co-workers, provide all the resources they need, and even making sure they didn't skip the lunch. He would hold an umbrella for the clients and escort them, so they did not get wet.
Susan and Lonnie enjoyed life together for 36 years. They enjoyed going on cruise trips, going fishing, and playing golf with his son. Lonnie was a member of Olive Baptist Church for 15 years. Lonnie was a people person. There were no strangers for him. He could start a conversation with anybody without any problems. He liked to talk about his previous military work, weather, movie, restaurant, cruises, travel etc. Lonnie also had a great sense of humor. He always finished his conversation with "have a bless day", "God Bless you", "be blessed, be safe".
Lonnie was an exceptional handyman, continually active, social, good-spirited, understanding, had a caring heart, and abundantly giving person. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Neva Murray; grandsons, Tanis Kinderman and Morchello Howard.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Susan (Hae) Kimderman; son, Lonnie Kinderman, Jr. (Kelli); daughters, Noella Howard and Lisa Anthony (Charlee); nieces, Hana and Alex; grandchildren, Austin, Timothy, Letia, Xavier, Elijah, Asiah, Lianna, Natheniel, Anthony, Euricia, Jhonnie, and Lanisha.
Visitation will be held 11:30am until a Funeral Service to begin at 12:30pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Dr. Ted Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery with full Navy honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, Navy Wounded Warrior
of Pensacola.
The family would like to give special thanks to his nurse, Kaitlyn.