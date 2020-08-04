1/
Lorenzo "Lo" Pogue
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenzo "Lo" Pogue

Pensacola, FL - Lorenzo "Lo" Pogue departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. Lorenzo was born August 7, 1945 to Delarian and Annie C. Pogue in Pensacola, FL. Lorenzo retired from the Pensacola Naval Air Station after 20 years of service.

To know "Lo" was to love him. He never met a stranger and we believe he knew over half the people in Pensacola. Lorenzo is preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Nadine Robertson), and grandmothers (Corine Groover and Genevie Pogue). He is survived by a devoted brother and caretaker, Delarian (Minnie) Pogue Sr., numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 between 11 am-6pm at Benboe Funeral Home, 416 W. Wright Street, Pensacola, FL. Graveside services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9am, Holy Cross Cemetery with Pastor Delarian B. Pogue, III. eulogist.

The family of Lorenzo would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Cassandra Weatherspoon and Mrs. Sabrina Blake and the staff of Rosewood Nursing Facility for the excellent care provided to our beloved "Lo".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benboe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved