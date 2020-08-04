Lorenzo "Lo" Pogue



Pensacola, FL - Lorenzo "Lo" Pogue departed this life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. Lorenzo was born August 7, 1945 to Delarian and Annie C. Pogue in Pensacola, FL. Lorenzo retired from the Pensacola Naval Air Station after 20 years of service.



To know "Lo" was to love him. He never met a stranger and we believe he knew over half the people in Pensacola. Lorenzo is preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Nadine Robertson), and grandmothers (Corine Groover and Genevie Pogue). He is survived by a devoted brother and caretaker, Delarian (Minnie) Pogue Sr., numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 between 11 am-6pm at Benboe Funeral Home, 416 W. Wright Street, Pensacola, FL. Graveside services will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9am, Holy Cross Cemetery with Pastor Delarian B. Pogue, III. eulogist.



The family of Lorenzo would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Cassandra Weatherspoon and Mrs. Sabrina Blake and the staff of Rosewood Nursing Facility for the excellent care provided to our beloved "Lo".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store