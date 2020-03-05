|
|
Lorna Roberge Spires
Born May 10, 1955 died February 21, 2020
Lorna left us and got her wings February 21, 2020 after a five month battle with lung cancer.
Lorna was preceded in death by her father, Arthur U. Roberge; mother Gabrielle M Roberge and her husband James C. Spires.
Lorna is survived by her twin sister Charlene (Bruce) Hartshorn, son Justin (Scott) Roberge, a brother, 2 other sisters, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Lorna was always so loving and kind, she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Her attitude was always upbeat and happy. If you asked Lorna how she was it wouldn't matter how sick she was she would tell you, "I'm getting better every day!"
Lorna always appreciated your time or kindness, she always said thank you at least 3 times and she sincerely meant it.
Lorna will be greatly missed but we know she is no longer suffering and is now with God as her faith was unyielding.
Lorna will be laid to rest with her husband so today we honor them both. God bless you Lorna and James may you rest in peace. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.
Special thanks to Lakeview Community Health a division of Baptist Hospital For their assistance to my twin sister. Over 40 years of guidance, assistance and medical treatment both physical and mental. I can never tell you all how wonderful you all were to my sister, God bless you all for the kindness you give daily and the changes for the good you have made for the mentally ill. Now if we could just get society and families to understand mental illness that is a stigma so many of the mentally ill still face daily.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020