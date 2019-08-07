|
Lou Dean Dupuis
Cantonment - Former First Lady, Lou Dupuis, of Hadji Shriners, 2005 and 2006, passed away on Friday evening, August 2, 2019, at 7:06 pm. She unexpectedly went to be with her Lord and Savior. First Lady Lou was born in Spearsville, LA, in Union Parish, on September 12, 1940.
Lady Lou was a devoted 1st lady and wife to P.P. Jim Dupuis for 44 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed her reign and fun times as first lady of Hadji Shriners Temple, during 2005 and 2006. First Lady Lou absolutely loved traveling, gardening, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her collection of bird houses and miniature shoe collection. She brought sunshine into the lives of all she met.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace Odom and Sallie Odom. She is survived by her loving husband, James (Jim) E. Dupuis; her daughters, Paula Campbell (Keith), Wanda Wheeler, Fredna Crouthamel (Larry), Tressa James (Steve), Sherry White (Danny) and Billie Jo Waters (Victor).
Pallbearers will be Robert Wheeler, Jr., Matthew Wheeler, Clayton Campbell, Stevie James, Sammy James, Keith Campbell, Steven James and Larry Van Alstine. Honorary pallbearer will be Harry (Buck) R. Crouthamel, V.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hadji Shriners Temple, ATTN: Hospital Committee, 800 West Nine Road, Cantonment, FL 32533.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019