Lou Reba Lewis Ferry
Lou Reba Lewis Ferry passed away on April 18 in Austin, Texas. A long time resident of Pensacola, Reba graduated from Pensacola High School and was a member of the Richards Memorial Methodist Church. A talented pianist and organist, Reba accompanied the Naval Cadet Choir and played in several local churches and synagogues prior to earning a music scholarship to Florida State. At FSU Reba met and later married a business major named George Ferry. They had two children and remained married for 17 years.
Reba shared with her family and friends her love of music, reading, card games and Jeopardy.
Reba is survived by her daughter, Evie Pfeiffer (Rick) of Pensacola, her son, Steve Ferry (Elizabeth) of Austin, Texas, her brother, LaRoy Lewis (Susan) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, her granddaughter, Katie Pfeiffer of Pensacola, and grandsons, Brandon Patrick and Henry Ferry of Austin. She was predeceased by her mother, Louise Lewis and her grandson, Aaron Burdick. In lieu of flowers, donations to the CHARGE syndrome foundation are encouraged www.chargesyndrome.org. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
