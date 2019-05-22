|
|
Louis Dumas
Pensacola - Louis E. Dumas, 92 of Gonzalez, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2019. Louis was born and grew up in Thomasville, Al. He joined the Army after graduating form high school. Louis was in Italy when WWII ended. He played semi-pro baseball for the Thomasville Ramblers. He graduated from Auburn and coached for 2 years at Fulton High in AL, then 5 years as an investigator for the Alabama Farm Bureau. Louis came to Pensacola in 1957 and taught math at Blount Junior High and got his master's at the University of Southern Mississippi.
He was principal of Ernest Ward high school for 5 years, principal of Jim Allen Century, Warrington elementary, and retired for county office as an assistant superintendent.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Marcus and Lyda; siblings, Patsy Henderson, Henry Dumas, Kenneth "Bubba" Dumas, and Harald Dumas.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Helen; six children, Tommy (Rhonda), Tina Woods, Michael, Sandra Kirkland (Danny), Kenneth and Glenn, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Gonzalez Methodist Church with a visitation starting at 9:00, and the service following at 10:00.
Acts of kindness in Lou's memory are requested.
The family would like to thank Covenant Care, especially Marti and Sunday for caring for Lou.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 22, 2019