Louis J. Voisinet Jr. (Jack)Louis J. Voisinet Jr. (Jack) Feb 15, 1923 - July 28, 2020.Jack was born in Buffalo, NY to Louis and Josephine Voisinet and he entered WWII directly out of Lafayette High School. He rose to become a Master Sargeant in the US Army Corps. He successfully completed 52 missions as top turret gunner in a B17G Flying Fortress in the Swoose Group 774 Squadron (1943-1945). He was in the 463rd bomb group stationed in Foggia, Italy flying sorties over Germany. After serving, he returned to Buffalo and graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met his future wife, Beatrice Krieg, while at UB and took his first job at National Carbon Company in Niagara Falls, NY. He and Beatrice raised their children, Roger and Barbara, in Green Acres village in nearby Tonawanda where Jack refined his skills by playing pranks and practical jokes on his wife's friends and relatives.His next stop was at Union Carbide's Park Avenue Headquarters in New York City where he commuted from his home in Norwalk Connecticut via the New Haven RR. While in New York and later from Carbide's Parma, Ohio facilities, Jack traveled the world solving problems in steel mills for Carbide's customers. He developed friendships all over the world especially in South Korea, Japan, Columbia and South Africa. His insights lead to a valuable patent for electric arc furnaces.Jack was pre-deceased by his brother Robert Keane Voisinet who died in the Pacific theater, his brother Tom and his older brother Don (Catherine). Survived by his wife, Beatrice (Bea) Krieg Voisinet who resides in Gulf Breeze, Florida, his son Roger Louis (Jessica) of Charlottesville,Virginia and his daughter Barbara Van Wye (Steve) of Alliance, Ohio. Also granddaughters Tracey Jones, Robin Cybak and Brooke Van Wye.Jack was very active in the greater Gulf Breeze community including the Tiger Point Golf Club, The Gulf Breeze Optimist Club and was a proud, founding member of the ROMEOS (retired old men eating out). Jack and Bea were members of St. Sylvesters Catholic Church and later joined St. Ann and our Lady of Assumption.In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting that donations may be made to the Gulf Breeze Optimist Club whose mission is to enhance the lives of the children of Gulf Breeze, Florida. Funeral services to be announced and are being handled by Roselawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze. Share condolences online at the Roselawn web site: