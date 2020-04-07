|
Louis Oscar Deschenes
Pensacola, FL - Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) Louis Oscar Deschenes, age 93, returned home to Jesus on Friday, April 3, 2020. Louis was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on June 20, 1926, to George Deschenes and Leda Lague Deschenes.
Chief Warrant Officer Deschenes was a highly decorated serviceman with having served over 40 years in the United States Army. He received numerous awards during his time in the service including: the Army Commendation Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the Army Occupational Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal. He served his last 30 years of service with the Connecticut Army National Guard. In 1986, he moved to Pensacola, Florida from Jewett City, Connecticut. Chief Warrant Officer Deschenes was known to many as Cowboy. He was a gentleman and a joker. He had a calming demeanor and never ending patience with his seven children. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone. He loved golfing and watching western movies. His favorite actor was John Wayne. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Leda (Lague) Deschenes, his wife of 46 years, Theresa (Palardy) Deschenes, his wife of 15 years, Mary (Lowe) Deschenes, his daughter, Yvette (Charles) Ingraham, his brothers Ernest Deschenes, Raymond Deschenes and Alfred Deschenes, and his sister Claire Delisle. He is survived by his children Louise Deschenes (Arthur Dembinski), Yvonne Brayman (Thomas), Ellen Deschenes, Ann Deschenes, Paul Deschenes (Cathy), John Deschenes (Bonnie), 12 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 8 step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, starting at 2:00pm CST at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020