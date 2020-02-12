|
Louise Cowick
Pensacola - Louise P. Cowick 92, passed away on February 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boone, NC in 1927.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Haze Cowick; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Pennell; brother, Neal Pennell; sister, Mildred Pennell; sister, Mary Pennell; and great-grandson, Sidney Meadows.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Kathy and Russell Lee, Ray and Paulette Cowick, Jay and Betty Cowick and Sharon Reeves. She was also blessed with 8 granddaughters, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In 1944, Haze and Louise were married. They moved to Pensacola in 1959. Louise was a longtime member of Bellview Baptist Church. Members of her church will most remember her with an angel on her shoulder. She also enjoyed working many years at Uden's Dress Shop in Brownsville. Her life was distinguished by her love for her God, family & friends. She always had a helping hand for those in need and loved everyone unconditionally. We will always remember her saying; "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck." She will forever be missed but we are certain she is rejoicing in heaven with her Lord and Savior and as well as reunited with her husband Haze.
Officiating will be Pastor Steve Bruce of Bellview Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Joey Allen, Zack Morris, Jay Stromgren, Dustin Welford, David Brock and Ron Hoover.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church with the visitation beginning at 1PM. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pensacola.
The family would like to offer a special Thank You to Emerald Coast Hospice and Cheryl and Sharon and her special P.T. Guy Steve.
Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.pmgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020