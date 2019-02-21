|
|
Louise Howarth Ray
Pensacola - Louise Howarth Ray, 95, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Mrs. Ray was born in Burlington, NJ and resided in Pensacola for the last 79 years. She was a life-long Episcopalian.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rawle Martin Ray, Sr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Howarth, Sr.; a brother, George W. Howarth, Jr.; as well as a sister, Marie Howarth Gardner.
She is survived by her children, Jozan Ray Blount and husband, Jerry Hilton Blount; Rawle Martin Ray, Jr. and his wife, Terri Lind Ray; Jonathan Howarth Ray and his wife, Elizabeth Parrish Ray and grandchildren, Elizabeth Stewart Martin Ray and Mary Farar Rawle Ray.
A funeral procession will leave Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel 12:30 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 for a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery with the Reverend Susan Sowers, Rector of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019