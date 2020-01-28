|
Louise M. Robinson
Pensacola - Louise M. Robinson, 90, died peacefully and naturally Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Louise was a music talent, artist and very resourceful woman throughout her life starting with her major in music performance-piano, where she met her husband Don at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. As she moves through her life raising a family with her husband, they maintained their music interests and her versatile artistic interest throughout.
She had leading roles in local music productions where she performed as an actress, singer and dancer. She also pursued her talents as an artist with many paintings and sculptures representing different periods and eras including the 60's and 70's while in Arlington, VA and Heidelberg. She was the organist at many churches in Pensacola on Sundays over a long period, and for the last two years while at Carpenter's Creek she played the piano for the residents and made many friends during that time. Louise and her husband Don had a great life together for 60 years. She has been a wonderful, fun mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and quite often the hit at a gathering or party with her warmth and special humor. We will all miss her dearly.
Louise was a music teacher and church musician. She was a member of the American Guild of Organist, the Music Study Club, the Choral Society of Pensacola as well as the Gulf Coast Chorale.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Robinson and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Robinson.
She is survived by her two sons, Martin "Marty" Robinson (Anita) and Paul Robinson; three granddaughters, Paula Parker (Steve), Elise Olson (Josh) and Gina Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Sydney Parker and Tyler Parker; her brother, Msgr. Martin Muller and her sister, Genie Tallon.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel with Msgr. Martin Mueller celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020