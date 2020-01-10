|
Louise M. Smith
Jay, FL - Louise M. Smith, 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mrs. Smith was born on March 26, 1926 in Honeyville (Wewahitchka), Florida. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and surrogate mother/grandmother to many. She was famous for her pecan pies and other sweets that she loved to make. Her way to share her love for you or show her appreciation for kindness to her was through her cooking. She also enjoyed going to church and her church family at Jay United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 25 years and attended almost 70 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Marie Carter Van Horn; husband of almost 60 years, W.L. Smith, Jr.; sister, Myrtle Buccina; her beloved grandmother, (Mama) Carrie Roberts Van Horn; aunts, Leola Van Horn Taunton and Thelma Van Horn; granddaughter, Mandy Toyama and a special friends, Ura Bea Golden and Mildred Whitfield Jones; and special couple W.F. and Anna Miller, Sr.
She is survived by daughters, Connie Jones and Donna Toyama (Hiroaki) both of Pace, FL; sons, Ricky Smith (Kim) of Pace, FL and Scotty Smith (Brandy) of Jay, FL; grandchildren, Dana Hoggatt (Greg), Joseph Jones, Crosby Toyama (Amy), Adam Toyama (Fair'a), Scarlett Claxton (Anthony) Paige Smith, Logan Smith, Jared Smith (Contessa), Presley Smith and Xander Smith, four great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Willodean Miller and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Jay United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 following visitation at Jay United Methodist Church with Rev. Cecil Jackson and Rev. Mac Fulcher officiating. Burial will be in Jay Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be Crosby Toyama, Adam Toyama, Joseph Jones, Jared Smith, Logan Smith and Xander Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jay United Methodist Church Family, Jim Hammond, Doyle and Jeannette Hunter, Kay Fields, Tink and Annie Ruth Kelley.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The United Methodist Children's Home, Montgomery, AL or to The Taunton Family Children's Home, Wewahitchka, FL
Special Thanks: Dr. C. David Smith and Jay Medical Center Staff, Jay Hospital and staff, The Terrace Assisted Living Facility and staff and special care giver Courtney Walther.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020