Louise O'Quinn Marchetti died peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Chateau Ridgeland in Ridgeland, MS. She was born in Red Lick, MS, June 15, 1925. She graduated from Fayette High School and Draughon's Business College, and then worked in Jackson, MS, and at the Pentagon. She spent most of her career as a civilian employee at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Louise is preceded in death by her parents John Singleton O'Quinn and Blanche Smith O'Quinn, first husband John Harrison, second husband Mack Marchetti, and brother John Louis O'Quinn. She is survived by her sister Ruby O'Quinn Koehler, brothers Edgar Byron O'Quinn and Jimmie Dale O'Quinn, and many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly and will miss her very much. A private family funeral will be held at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
