Pensacola - Lourdes Soriano (nee Guiao) died peacefully on March 5, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida at the Rosewood Manor. Auntie Lu as she was known to her family and friends was born on January 9, 1928 in Pampanga, Philippines to Anacleto Guiao and Tomasa Mercado. Lourdes is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rodolfo Soriano, and her dear brother, Dr. Antonio Mercado Guiao.



Lourdes is survived by her sister-in-law, Lydia Guiao and her two nieces; Maria Guiao Babilon and Barbara Guiao Gabric and grand niece and nephew Lydia and Ralph. Lourdes is also survived by her step children, Richard, Deana, Rodolfo and Dan and their grandchildren Wi ta' lu Danielle, Dakota, Ashley and Nicole.



Lourdes and her brother Antonio were orphaned at a young age and brought up by extended family. Lourdes arrived in the United States in 1957 via Anchorage, Alaska. She traveled the world extensively, before marrying her true love, Rodolfo in 1977 in New Jersey. They resided in Pensacola from 1983 until her death.



She was trained as a pharmacist; however, Lourdes worked as a medical technologist after coming to the US with her last position at Sacred Heart Hospital. Lourdes loved her job, church, and family. Her hobby was travelling, and she visited the Philippines, Israel, Spain, Italy and the Vatican, and enjoyed numerous cruises. Lourdes was an active member and elected officer in the Filipino-American society in Pensacola for many years. She enjoyed cooking and eating Filipino delicacies.



Lourdes was a lifelong worshiper in the Catholic church, as a deeply devout member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and later Little Flower parish. She was a constant presence in bible studies and charismatic groups praising the Lord she loved with people she loved. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lourdes Soriano's name to Holy Spirit Church of Pensacola, Florida.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Reverend Fr. Tom Collins will be the celebrant. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.



