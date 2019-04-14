Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowanda McCagg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowanda Comer Cooper (Wanda) McCagg


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Lowanda Comer Cooper (Wanda) McCagg Obituary
Lowanda (Wanda) Comer Cooper McCagg

Pensacola - Lowanda (Wanda) Comer Cooper McCagg left us at age 85, on April 10, 2019. She was born in Berrydale, Florida, on August 19, 1933, and was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Russell P. White. She grew up in Pensacola and attended AV Clubbs Jr. High and Pensacola High School. She went back to school and graduated business classes from PJC in 1968. Her work experience included C & P Bank, Charles A. Born Co. and Key Ford.

She was a volunteer for hospice which included Hospice Residence and private patients in the Pensacola area and the Fort Worth, Texas, area in the time she lived here.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Clarence McCagg, and two sons, Jack and Billy Cooper. She is survived in death by her daughter, Lisa Cooper Ray (Woody) of Pace and her son, Joel Cooper (Jan) of Mt Braddock, PA, her stepson, Mark McCagg (Deb) of Atlanta, GA, her stepdaughter, Michelle Justice, of Amelia, OH, her sister, Lois Shepard, (John) of Nashville, TN, and many other loving family members and (15) grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, that she loved dearly, especially her grandson, Jack Cooper, who spent a lot of time with her during the past year and was with her at the end.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Deacon Tom Gordon will be officiating. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL, at a later date.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center and Emerald Coast Hospice, who took very good care of her over the past year and near the end of her life.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Download Now