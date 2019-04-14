Lowanda (Wanda) Comer Cooper McCagg



Pensacola - Lowanda (Wanda) Comer Cooper McCagg left us at age 85, on April 10, 2019. She was born in Berrydale, Florida, on August 19, 1933, and was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. Russell P. White. She grew up in Pensacola and attended AV Clubbs Jr. High and Pensacola High School. She went back to school and graduated business classes from PJC in 1968. Her work experience included C & P Bank, Charles A. Born Co. and Key Ford.



She was a volunteer for hospice which included Hospice Residence and private patients in the Pensacola area and the Fort Worth, Texas, area in the time she lived here.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Clarence McCagg, and two sons, Jack and Billy Cooper. She is survived in death by her daughter, Lisa Cooper Ray (Woody) of Pace and her son, Joel Cooper (Jan) of Mt Braddock, PA, her stepson, Mark McCagg (Deb) of Atlanta, GA, her stepdaughter, Michelle Justice, of Amelia, OH, her sister, Lois Shepard, (John) of Nashville, TN, and many other loving family members and (15) grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, that she loved dearly, especially her grandson, Jack Cooper, who spent a lot of time with her during the past year and was with her at the end.



A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Deacon Tom Gordon will be officiating. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL, at a later date.



The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center and Emerald Coast Hospice, who took very good care of her over the past year and near the end of her life.



