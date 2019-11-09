|
Lowell Edward Richardson, Jr.
Mobile - Lowell Edward "Leroy" Richardson, Jr., 75, formerly of Pensacola passed away in Mobile, AL where he was currently living.
Mr. Richardson was a native of Mobile and had resided in Pensacola for 35 years where he retired from Civil service at NAS Pensacola. He was a member of Pine Forest Pentecostal Church, West Pensacola Masonic Lodge # 296, Scottish Rite Bodies and the Shriners. "Leroy also served in the United States Air Force.
Preceding Mr. Richardson in death are his parents, Lowell and Dixie Richardson, and his first wife, Dollie Richardson.
Survivors include his wife Linda Richardson; daughter, Lisa Richardson; son, Gene Richardson; step daughter, Angela Ray; grandchildren, Jazzmine Tuck, Garrett Richardson, Gavin Richardson and Gage Richardson; and step grandchildren, Joseph Hughes and Jackson Hughes.
Visitation will be at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 1pm till the service begins at 2pm.
Following the service burial will be in Pensacola Memorial Gardens with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
