Pensacola - Lt. Col. Americo L. Ambrosi, Jr., US Marine Corps (Ret.) passed away on May 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. His parents, Americo and Chelsa (Bevilacqua) Ambrosi, and his wife, Gay Nell (Sutton) Ambrosi pre-deceased him. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara DiLorenzo of Worcester, MA, and Joan Armey and brother-in-law Robert Armey of Clinton, MA, his aunt Jean (Bevilacqua) Farragher, extended family and friends. Born and raised in Clinton, MA, Al was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1949. Almost immediately after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving two tours of duty during the Korean War. He rose from Private to Staff Sergeant and was then commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1953. Subsequently, he experienced a variety of staff and special command assignments. Al was awarded some 12 decorations and campaign medals for service in Korea and Vietnam. Among them, was the Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and 8 Campaign Stars. In 1969, Lt. Col. Ambrosi retired from US Marine Corps active duty. Al and Gay later made Pensacola, Florida their new home. Al was a member of the Bay Cliff Homeowners Association and served as its president for many years. As a long-time physical enthusiast, running, hiking and gym work were his avocations. He tried to serve as an example to others in this regard. He was a long-term member and Board of Director of the Pensacola Runners Association and was an active volunteer for many races, notably the -. After the death of his wife Gay (the love of his life), in 2019, he returned to Massachusetts to be with his beloved family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, time, and place to be announced. Donations may be made to the Marine Corps Heritage Center, P.O. Box 998, Quantico, VA 22134-0998, Toys for Tots Program, or . Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020