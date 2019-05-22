Lt. Col. Felix "Tucker" Fuller, USAF (ret.)



Gulf Breeze - Felix Tucker Fuller, Gulf Breeze, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born June 13, 1921, in Nacogdoches, TX to Mark and Jenny Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Margie Hartsfield; siblings, Helen and Rose Ammons, Lamar Fuller, and Morris Fuller. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Donna; children Phillip Fuller and wife Cheryl of Houston, TX, Candace Spiller and husband Neil of Beaumont, TX, and Dianne Robuck of Grand Junction, CO; Stepchildren, Gary Whitworth of Davidson, NC and Kimberly Davis of Davie, FL; Grandchildren, Michael and Melissa Fuller, Rachel Lawson and husband Mark, Wesley Turner and wife Kerry, Christopher Robuck, Natalie Robuck and husband Ariel Gelsumino, and Lisa Pickell; great-grandchildren Reagan, Berit, and Daylin Lawson, and Monroe Kennedy.



He attended Stephen F. Austin University and soon after the Pearl Harbor attack, enlisted in the US Army Air Corps, attending flight school in Midland, TX. He was assigned to the Fifth Air Force 90th Bomb Group based in Port Moresby, New Guinea, and later Iron Range, Australia. He, alongside his crew who became his lifelong friends, completed 52 missions in a B-24 Liberator as a bombardier. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal, among others. Upon returning to the States, he served as an instructor, a General's Aide and then completed pilot training in LaJunta, CO flying B-29's until his retirement from active duty in 1946. Afterwards, he completed his education, graduating from the University of Texas and married his first wife, Margie. He remained in the USAF Reserve many years and retired as a Lt. Col. in 1981. Tucker worked in the payroll division at Texaco in the Golden Triangle of SE Texas until his retirement.



After remarrying and moving to this area in 1992, he became a member of Gulf Breeze UMC. He was a devoted Christian who lived a full and active life, keeping in close touch with his many lifelong (and new) friends and Air Force buddies. Tucker spent countless happy days and years fishing, golfing, traveling and participating in and attending his children's and grandchildren's school events and sports activities. He had enormous pride in his loving and devoted family and, in recent years, his almost daily visits with his 'coffee buddies' in the Pensacola area gave him joy beyond measure.



A funeral cortege will depart at 9:30am sharp, Friday, May 24, 2019, from Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola FL 32504. A graveside service will follow at 10:00am at Barrancas National Cemetery (Shelter A) at NAS Pensacola.



If desired, memorials in his honor may be made to the Wildlife Sanctuary of NW Florida in Pensacola or others of your choosing. On behalf of Tucker's family, we want to thank the many compassionate and dedicated people who cared for him at Gulf Breeze Hospital, The Haven, VITAS Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care. Eternal thanks and appreciation go to Dr. William Zimmern, our much-admired and dedicated family physician of many years,



One of Tucker's fondest memories was his participation in the Honor Flight to Washington, DC several years ago accompanied by our much-loved and cherished family friend, Renee Enzian. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary