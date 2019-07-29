|
|
Lt Col Stephen "Snake" Lambeth, USMC (Ret.)
Gulf Breeze - Lt Col Stephen "Snake" Lambeth, 70, completed his last tour of duty Friday, July 26, 2019 at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, FL after a valiant 4 year fight that only a Marine could have battled following a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down. His high school sweetheart and wife of 52 years, Norma Lambeth, was by his side, as she has been throughout their life together which included 32 years in the United States Marine Corps. Also by his side was his brother-in- law Tommy Foreman and sister-in-law Lynda (Ed) Youngblood. They all walked beside him proudly as he was given his Final Salute. His body draped with Old Glory, a symbol of our freedom, Taps began to play as he was led from his hospital room to the exit. The hallway filled with his fellow marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen and Coast Guard saluting, hospital staff with hands over their heart in a ceremony that connected the time from which he left the USMC to a well deserved and honorable farewell. During his "retirement" years in Milton, FL he continued to work within the federal government, many of which were spent wondering why the people he worked with didn't do it the "right way" like The Corps. There was never a doubt he was a Marine's Marine.
His legacy lives on through his wife, Norma Lambeth, his daughters Stephanie (Michael) Burtt of Gulf Breeze, FL and Valerie (David) O'Neil of Stephens City, VA as well as his beloved grandchildren Ashlinn, Carson, Jackson, Alex, Isabel and Lucy. As well as his "step-grandchildren" Coleman, Chandler and Victoria. He knew family wasn't just a connection by blood but by heart. He is preceded in death by his father Robert "Marshall" Lambeth and his brother Robert Lambeth. He is survived by his mother Margaret Lambeth, sister Kathy (Jim) McCutchin of Flomaton, AL and numerous nieces and nephews he loved.
Steve enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1967. As the story goes, his intention was the Air Force but their quota was full. A Marine Corps recruiter, in full dress blues said to him "Hey, farm boy! Don't you want to fly?" and after that there was no turning back. He attended recruit training in Parris Island, SC where he quickly learned that salmon was not pronounced with the "L" and trying to sneak in writing a letter in your foot locker would quickly end with bruised hands. Both stories he loved to tell. After working his way up through the Enlisted and Warrant Officer ranks, he was selected for the highly competitive "LDO" Program and graduated from Auburn University with a BS in Aviation Management then commissioned as a 1st Lt. Later on he received his Masters Degree from The University of Southern California. His duty stations included Okinawa, Japan; Camp Pendleton, CA; Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii; Crystal City, VA; MCAS Cherry Point, NC; Auburn University MOI; Camp Lejeune, NC; and finally Marine Aviation Support Group-23 "MATSG-23" in Pensacola, FL where he was able to see some of his Marines from Auburn become pilots prior to his retirement. During his distinguished career he was honored to be named "Aviation Officer of the Year" out of the entire USMC. Throughout all his travels around the world, by far his favorite duty station was returning to Auburn University as the Marine Officer Instructor within the NROTC program. A true testament to the impact he had on his Marines during those 3 years include asking him to return as the speaker for the Marine Corps Birthday Ball and during the 4 years he was at the James A Haley VA Hospital, the Marines he taught would still come and visit him 25 years later. In his years as a Marine he was most proud of his work as the Project Manager of the V-22 "Osprey" that he was able to show his grandkids with great excitement at Eglin Air Force Base.
If you knew Steve, then you knew the loves of his life were his grandchildren and all things Auburn or USMC. Not much would get him excitedly talking than Auburn football and the USMC. Through the good, bad and ugly of AU football he was always proud to be an Auburn Tiger. His bond with other Marines was amazing to see, especially his years at James A Haley VA Hospital. There was a connection and understanding that anyone outside of the USMC could never understand. His grandchildren adored their PawPaw and he loved them more than life itself. He
taught them everything from how to catch a fish, build a duck feeder, plant trees, to the art of puttering around the yard. They taught him unconditional love, how to pull them around in a laundry basket for hours, and to laugh at himself when he flipped himself over in a kayak during an "instruction."
We thank you for your love, for your protection of everyone's freedom, for your example, strength and integrity.
You're cleared to land, Daddy, we've got it from here.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewrfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 29, 2019