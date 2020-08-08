Lucien Joseph Bodkin, III



Pensacola - Lucien Joseph Bodkin, III, age 73, of Pensacola, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at a local hospital from complications following surgery. Joe was born September 3, 1946, in Pensacola to Lucien J. Bodkin, Jr. and Virginia Anselm Bodkin.



Following high school graduation, he spent six years in the United States Marine Corps proudly serving his country throughout the world and fighting in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts.



Following his honorable discharge, he attended Pensacola Junior College, and graduated from University of West Florida with an accounting degree. He moved to Jacksonville, Florida, working for Peat Marwick Accounting Firm, and then to Dallas, Texas, where he served as CEO of First International Bancshares.



He and his wife, Gayle Jordan Bodkin, returned to Pensacola in 1990, and he established his private investment firm, LJB Investments and Funding, Inc. Gayle died of cancer in 2000.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Bodkin; his parents, Jay and Virginia Bodkin; his parents-in-law, Millard & Laphala Adams; nephew-in-law, Jeff Adams; and brother-in-law and dear friend, Millard Adams, Jr.



Joe is survived by his second wife, Cynthia Adams Bodkin, originally of Pace, Florida; his step-son, David Cupp, of Pace, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Bill Rohan of Milton, Florida; and his brother, Herman Bodkin, of Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by Mary and Bill's daughters and their families: Jenny & Jerry Craft & children, Becky & Nick Morgan & children, and Katie & Charlie Johnson & children. Also surviving are Cynthia's family: sister-in-law Donna Adams and her family which include John & Jennifer Adams with their family and Melissa Adams with her and Jeff's children, and sister-in-law Frances Dreadin and her family which include Amy & Jeremy Morris and children, and Cameron & Brittany Dreadin. There are many other family members and friends that are just too many to list, but must include his dear friend and associate, Gary Palmer of Dallas, Texas.



A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Crain Cemetery, Milton, Florida, with Rev. Mike Poston officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing; and Marine Honors.



The family requests memorial donations be made to your local church.









