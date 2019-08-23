|
|
Lucila Yañez Tisdale
Hammond, LA - Lucila Yañez Tisdale, 89 years old and a longtime resident of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on August 18, 2019 at her condominium on Pensacola Beach, Florida.
Lucy was born on Sunday, February 16, 1930 in Donna, Texas. A devoted wife and mother of two daughters, Lucy was a truly selfless individual to countless friends and neighbors throughout her life. In her later years, she was a devoted member of the Cruisin' Cajuns Motor Home Club of Louisiana. She was also an avid gardener who could always be found working on something in her yard.
Surviving are 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Tisdale and Ian Crozier and Debra Tisdale and Michael Foley; 4 grandchildren, Deandra Holcomb (Steve), Jason Sandefur, Bradley Foley (Bianca), and Adam Foley; step grandson, Sean Crozier; 4 great grandchildren, Anthony Satirieon, Tucker Foley, Sawyer Foley, and Hunter Foley; sisters, Yolanda Chapa, Mary Jo Vela, and Tina Acevedo; brother, Daniel Yañez; sister-in-law, Ann Kelley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tisdale; parents, Estefana Alaniz and Daniel Yañez; and sister, Naomi Lantz.
Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral service begins at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Hammond, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the at .
An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019