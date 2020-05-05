|
Lucresha Brantley Shams
Pensacola - Lucresha Brantley Shams, age 53, passed in peace surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1, 2020 at a Pensacola, Florida hospital after a brief illness.
Lucresha was born on April 16, 1967 in Brewton, Alabama but was a long time resident of Pensacola, Florida. She was a 1985 graduate of W. S. Neal High School in East Brewton, Alabama; a graduate of Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Arts - Early Childhood Education in May 1989. She also earned an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Jefferson Davis Junior College in March 1995.
During her 25 year career as a Registered Nurse, caring for the elderly was her passion. She began her career as Activities Director at West Gate Village Nursing Home in Brewton. That gave her the desire to become a Registered Nurse. Because of her knowledge and abilities, she was able to excel from Registered Nurse to Director of Nursing.
She is survived by her loving son, Jacob R. Lewis of Brewton, Alabama; her loving parents, Larry and Annette Davidson of Brewton, Alabama; a brother, Michael (Denise) Brantley of Brewton, Alabama; a sister, Stephanie (Jeffrey) Evans of Brewton, Alabama; a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Lucresha's life will be held at a later date.
