|
|
Lucy Lee Burge Newkirk
Lucy Lee Burge Newkirk, born in Birmingham, AL to Margaret Lee Monahan Burge and Sidney Richard Burge on October 14 1930, passed away to her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2020, joining her beloved husband of over 60 years, Bryan Frank Newkirk Sr., who predeceased her on March 19, 2018.
Lucy was a devoted wife to Bryan and mother to Lee Anne, Elizabeth Rose, Bryan Frank Jr., and David. She is survived by three grandchildren, Stephanie Newkirk, Holly Presley and Evan Newkirk-Zern, and five great grandchildren. Lucy was a lifelong friend to her college roommate Anne Sparks, and Pat Ashton (who predeceased her in April 2004). She and Bryan shared many close and supportive friends, including Clare Davis and Jeff Bannon. Later in life, Lucy was elated to be re-united with Pat Virgits, to know her and her family, and to make dear memories together.
Lucy was a 1953 graduate of Montevallo College, where she served as President of Kappa Pi Art Fraternity and Art Editor of the university yearbook "The Montage", and was also active in theater both as an actor and in set design. She was a talented artist, art collector, and educator. For over 20 years, Lucy taught art at elementary schools in Escambia County. She was a dedicated teacher, who found deep satisfaction in her profession. Outside of class, she would often be recognized by young students, thrilled to happen upon their favorite teacher of their most enjoyable class. She would continue to be recognized by ex-students throughout her life. During retirement, Lucy served as a docent at the Pensacola Museum of Art and was an active member of its Art Guild.
In addition to her love of art, Lucy was a spirited bridge player and an avid reader, and had a quick, dry sense of humor. She also cherished her cats, always having one on her lap while reading or attending to visitors.
In the last years of her life Lucy lived in Gulf Breeze with her devoted and caring daughter Lee. The two could often be found taking trips to the beach, listening to live music, savoring shrimp and a beer al fresco, or enjoying the Great Gulfcoast Art Festival. Her son Bryan was dedicated to visiting his mother every Sunday. She was given additional affectionate care by Charmaine Jackson-Barnett, who joined her in laughter (and occasional stolen naps) throughout the day.
A memorial mass, followed by a gathering of friends, will be celebrated on a date yet to be determined, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. An announcement will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pensacola Humane Society at www.pensacolahumane.org.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020