Luther Fred Sitten
Pensacola - Luther Fred Sitten, 78 died early Saturday, February 8, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, following an extensive illness. Fred was born March 7, 1941 in Albertville, Alabama and spent most of his childhood in Montgomery, followed by high school in Winter Haven, Florida. He went on to attend Auburn University on a Navy ROTC scholarship, earning a degree in chemical engineering and a commission as Ensign, USN. At that time, he met a local girl, Claudia Flanagan, and they married after her graduation, moving on to Navy Schools in Corpus Christi, Texas. His active duty included serving as a Naval Flight Officer in Maritime Patrol Aviation, flying in P-3 Orions out of Lexington Park, Maryland and instruction in the Naval Schools Command in Pensacola. He continued to serve in the Navy Reserve, retiring as a Captain. Remaining in Pensacola, Fred worked more than forty years with Monsanto as a chemical-turned-environmental engineer and economic analyst, also earning masters degrees in business and finance from the University of West Florida, a graduate degree from the U.S. Naval War College, and an EFM degree from the University of the South.
During his youth in Montgomery, he was an industrious paperboy for the Montgomery Advertiser and Alabama Journal. One of the customers on his route was a pastor named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his home was close to the bus stop where Rosa Parks made her stand. In Central Florida, he learned to love water skiing, which he could do on one ski if two got boring. Fred was always the smartest man in any room. He loved roses, hiking, camping, airplanes, choral singing (as a longtime member of the Christ Episcopal Church Choir), bluegrass music, visual and performing arts, trivia, complex engineering problems, snow skiing, the Episcopal church, Welsh corgis, key lime pie, and his family. He was a sneaky-good half-court basketball player. His humor was constant and omni-directional, as was his knowledge and curiosity. He was a long time secretary of the Rotary Club of Pensacola, a Paul Harris Fellow, and held office in the Pensacola Council, Navy League.
Fred is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudia, son Robert, daughters Carrie (John) and Katie (Joe), and five grandchildren, to whom he is known as "Chet." He is also survived by his brothers Tom and Bob and their families. He will be missed by all.
The family gives special thanks to his caregivers at Azalea Trace and West Florida Hospital.
Services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Wednesday, February 12, at 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Christ Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020