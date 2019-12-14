|
Lydia M. Weeks
Gulf Breeze, FL - Lydia M. Weeks, age 91, of Gulf Breeze, was called home December 13, 2019. She was born to Edwin and Rosalie Mathews on October 28, 1928 in Alexandria, LA. Raised on a cotton farm in Alexandria, Lydia had a passion for education and writing. She attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School where she graduated second in her class. In 1950, Lydia met and married Arnold D. Weeks, Sr. of Wright, FL. Together they raised six children. She instilled the importance of an education into each of them. Lydia was retired from the University of West Florida, where she worked as a secretary for many years.
Her predeceased relatives include her husband of 62 years; her parents; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by one sister, Helen Mathews of Alexandria, LA; six children, Arnold D. Weeks, Jr. of Starke, FL, Edwin Weeks of Appling, GA, Janie Weeks Long of Shalimar, FL, John Weeks, William Weeks and Marie Weeks Cutts all of Gulf Breeze, FL; one granddaughter; five grandsons; and three great-granddaughters.
Visitation be from 9:00AM until the Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00AM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze FL 32563. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Gulf Breeze, FL.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town at support.boystown.org.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019