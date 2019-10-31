Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vineville Baptist Church
2591 Vineville Avenue
Macon, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Vineville Baptist Church
2591 Vineville Avenue
Macon, GA
Lyen Hamilton McAbee

Lyen Hamilton McAbee Obituary
Lyen Hamilton McAbee

Milton - November 26, 1961 - October 26, 2019

Lyen Hamilton McAbee, son of Harold D. and Rochelle Hall McAbee of Macon, GA, passed away on October 26, 2019, at his home in Milton, FL. Lyen grew up in Macon, GA, but resided in Santa Rosa County, FL, since 1985. He worked with Troendle Flooring since the late 1980s, working his way up to Project Manager.

Lyen loved music, including classical, bluegrass, Celtic and church music and was a fan of National Public Radio. He was an accomplished Cellist, performing with several Orchestras, including Macon and Pensacola, and many other ensembles, also doing solos for weddings, events and recordings. Lyen could play any stringed instrument, and managed handbells, tin whistle and harmonica just as well. He was a baritone in church choirs and, for a few years, with the Gulf Coast Chorale.

As a member of the Escambia Amateur Astronomy Association, Lyen frequently participated in stargazings and shared his various telescopes and knowledge of astronomy with the public. He loved the outdoors and camped, hiked, spelunked, canoed, kayaked and backpacked, including several extended treks along the Appalachian Trail. Lyen was drawn to trains, both life-size and models, and became a conductor of a small local working train. His interests and talents ranged from meteorology, gardening, cross-stitching and tossing darts to all things historical. As an adventurous cook, his grilled shrimp and blueberry preserves were the best.

He loved animals. His big loving heart, great sense of humor and sweet and generous nature drew both adults and children. Everyone who knew him loved him.

Lyen is preceded in death by mother Rochelle and survived by father Harold; sister Trina (Barry) Duffey; nephews, Justin, Ethan (Crystal) and Dagan Duffey; extended family and friends. He was previously married to Patricia Freeman McAbee and maintained a lasting friendship.

Visitation will be 10am to 11am followed by a Memorial Service on November 2, 2019, at Vineville Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204. www.vbcmacon.org

Lewis Funeral Home in Milton, FL handled arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
