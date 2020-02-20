|
Lyman Connell Allen III
January 28, 1959 - February 17, 2020
After a short, hard fought battle with cancer, Lyman Connell Allen III passed peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 while surrounded by his children and close family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Alonzo Allen.
Known as Connell to his family and Lyman to his friends, Connell was raised in Huntsville, AL and later resided on the Gulf Coast in Mobile and Pensacola. Innovative and energetic in many entrepreneurial endeavors, Connell was always ahead of the curve. He enjoyed spending his time lounging poolside, listening to music, and creating a good time wherever he went. Fun loving and always on the go to the very end, he carved a path in life that will leave stories for years to come.
He is survived by his father, Lyman Connell Allen II; daughter, Brooke Busby (Shiloh) and mother, Susan Allen; son, Lyman Connell Allen IV and mother, Kelly Tyndale; granddaughter, Baylie Busby; brother, Brian Allen (Karen); sisters, Hope Jones (Charles) and Faith Allen (Jonah); nieces, Hannah Jones and Katie Beth Allen; nephew, Charlie Jones; and Prissy, beloved four-legged companion.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will follow at the church with Father Joe Lubrano officiating. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. (www.laughlinservice.com)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Cancer Center. Make checks payable to: Sacred Heart Foundation, (memo: Lyman Connell Allen), P.O. Box 2700, Pensacola, FL 32513-2700. All donations will go directly to the Sacred Heart Cancer Center.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020