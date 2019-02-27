Lynne Christina Mock Campbell



Pensacola - Lynne Christina (Mock) Campbell, Pensacola, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.



Lynne was born August 15, 1949 in McKeesport, PA. She grew up and attended schools in the Pittsburgh area. In May of 1970 she enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attended Recruit Training in Bainbridge, MD, Dental Technician training in San Diego, CA, and was then assigned to the Dental Department at Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC. While there, she met and married Jim Campbell, a Hospital Corpsman/Operating Room Technician also stationed there. With backpacks as wedding gifts, Lynne, Jim and 3 close friends embarked on a short hike of a portion of the Appalachian Trail. The hike turned into a misadventure she loved/hated to recount. Soon after Jim's Release from Active Duty in 1972 and his return to Chumuckla, Florida, Lynne was transferred to the Dental Department at the Naval Technical Training Center in Pensacola. She was released from Active Duty in March of 1974. They moved to New Bern, NC and Lynne participated in the Naval Reserve with Jim for a time, attended Craven Community College and East Carolina University. She later completed her Bachelor's Degree at The University of West Florida. Lynne loved her 3 very talented sons, one born in her 20s, one in her 30s, and the last in her 40s. She volunteered in support of their school activities through the PTA and as Chaperone for numerous Band and other school trips. She volunteered to coordinate Wednesday Night Dinners at Cokesbury United Methodist Church for several years and really enjoyed the great group of volunteers who helped with that. She assisted with Cokesbury's efforts to distribute Meals on Wheels and loved those she worked with. She especially enjoyed her 5 Grandchildren, going to Disney World, attending any musical event and anything Vera Bradley! She was employed as secretarial support for Cokesbury Children's Center and later as a Teacher's Aide and Teacher's Assistant at Scenic Heights Elementary School. She really loved to see the sparkle of success in the eyes of her students as they worked hard to improve their reading skills. She very much enjoyed the large family she became a part of by marrying Jim, the many friends they met through church activities and staying connected with many of the Navy and Naval Reserve members she and Jim served with.



Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ida Mock.



Lynne is survived by her husband, Jim; their 3 sons, Ben of Pensacola, Kevin (Angie) of Orlando and Daniel of Pensacola; her 5 grandchildren, Connor, Kaleb, Myka, Harper and Kolson; her brother, Lee Mock (Avie) of Philadelphia; sister, Roberta Seibert (Jim) of Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial visitation will be held 10:00 am until the memorial service begins at 11:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9th Avenue Campus.



Interment will be scheduled at Barrancas National Cemetery at a later date, not yet determined.



In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any , possibly to your church, or to support music programs, education, or libraries.



Special thanks are certainly directed to the many friends and family praying for and supporting Jim and Lynne during her final weeks, and to the very talented and compassionate Physicians, Nurses and Student Nurses, Food Service Specialists, Laboratory, Respiratory and Imaging Specialists, Housekeeping Staff and other supporting technical staff at West Florida Hospital CCU and ICU, and at Select Specialty Hospital. Lynne's care couldn't have been in better hands!