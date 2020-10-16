Major Donald Lavern Rapier USMC(Ret.)
St. Louis - The Marine Corps' Hymn contains the following lyrics in its final stanza:
'...If the Army and the Navy
Ever look on Heaven's scenes,
They will find the streets are guarded
By United States Marines'
It is with heavy heart that on 12 Oct 2020, Major Donald Lavern Rapier USMC(Ret.) received orders to report to his new duty station. He was preceded by his father Grover Cleveland Raper and his mother Della Raper of Maud, Oklahoma. His three brothers, Clarence Raper of Konawa, OK, Thedus Rapier of Edmonds, Oklahoma, and Elvis Raper of Maud, Oklahoma also preceded him. Donald was born in Maud, Oklahoma on January 3, 1929. Growing up on the family farm, he had a well versed agricultural experience. This experience led Donald to Oklahoma A&M(now Oklahoma State University). That post war experience allowed him to 'bend elbows' with returning Marines earning an education under the GI bill. Their sea stories, along with best looking dress uniform in the US sealed the deal for a career in the Marine Corps. He rose through the enlisted ranks to the grade of Major. He served in the Korean War. After retirement he was employed by McDonnell Automation, at that time apart of McDonnell-Douglas (now Boeing) in St. Louis. He completed his Bachelors Degree and went on to earn his MBA. He was able to expose his children to the usefulness of a broad knowledge base and a good education. He was willing to share his life experience and tutelage to those not as worldly. He developed a keen interest in financial planning and set about on a third career after retirement. He and his wife Marie enjoyed and shared travel experiences immensely later in their relationship. Trips to the Pacific islands, Caribbean islands, and cruises stimulated a late life interest in scuba diving. Trips to Europe kept them moving, enjoying the finer things in life. He acquired a taste for excellent aged single malts and a good cigar. Later in life he purchased a condo in Destin, Florida after playing snowbird from the St. Louis winters. They both liked the warmth of the southern climes and of its people. It felt like family, you know, that comfortable feeling you get with a good pair of old slippers. He would often be seen double timing it along the lessor traveled roads along the beach to stay fit. While retired , he still behaved like he was active duty, Once a Marine, Always a Marine aptly applied here. He taught his children accountability and responsibility. He lived up to the credo, 'an officer and a gentleman' and he expected no less of his children. Later on, early morning walks sufficed while walking along the surf line on the beach. He and Marie made many friends at the condo in Surfside. When he sold that unit to purchase a unit across the border in Orange Beach, Alabama, he and Marie made new friends at Caribe. Yet, not forgetting the old friends simply across the border in Florida. They were all like family. Speaking of family, in the fall, football tailgating parties with his brother, Thedus at the University of Oklahoma was an annual autumn rite of passage. You can take an Okie out of Oklahoma, but you can't take the Oklahoman out of an Okie.
He is survived by his wife, of nearly 70 years, the former Marie Ann Baldwin, a Navy veteran who hailed from Berlin, New Hampshire. Dinner table discussions were inter-service rivalries on steroids. They met while stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay. She outranked him at the time and to this date she could and would pull rank on him. This was not lost on his children Michael(Suzanne), Craig(Michelle), Karen(Nancy) and Todd, who would try to curry favor by humming the Navy hymn or the Marine Corps hymn, each hoping that their version could parlay approval for the keys to the family car. Their song choice was dependent on which parent they were going to ask. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the USO of Missouri, Inc. (https://www.usomissouri.org/
.)
A graveside service to honor the life of Major Donald Lavern Rapier USMC(Ret.) will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Barrancas National Cemetery, military honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps. Please arrive at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504 at 8:45 AM Friday for the motorcade to Ft. Barrancas National Cemetery.