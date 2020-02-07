|
|
Major Willard Walter Warfield, USMC (ret)
Pensacola, FL - Major Willard Walter Warfield, USMC (ret), 87, died Friday February 7, 2020.
Mr. Warfield was born January 7, 1933 in Pensacola, FL. He married Catherine Smith. A graduate of PHS in 1950, Willard went to college at The Citadel and took Navy flight training at Pensacola. He received his wings on June 3, 1955 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Marine Corp. He was the only Marine Corp aviator on the US Navy Pistol Team. He went on to Vietnam and flew Marine Helicopter Gunships and was shot down on January 15, 1969 suffering from a fractured skull and brain injury. After retiring from the Marines, Willard worked at Pensacola NAS and retired Civil Service. Willard loved riding motorcycles and shooting his pistols in NRA Pistol Matches through the years.
Willard is preceded in death by his wife, Renie Warfield; two sons, Jim and Bud Warfield.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Warfield, Frank Warfield (Wanda), John Warfield (Taye) and Denise Warfield; grandchildren, Ann Gilkey (Scott), Jamie Warfield, Dan Warfield, Franklin Warfield and Dani Chambers; as well as great grandchildren, Noah Gilkey, Liberty Gilkey, Chase Chambers, Charli Chambers and Chance Chambers.
Visitation will begin at 9:00am at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with a Rosary being prayed at 9:30am.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am with Fr. James Valenzuela assisted by Fr. John Lacari. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with full Marine honors.
Active Pallbearers will be John Hartley, Ricky Buist, Doug Markum, Frankie Patti, Jr., Jimmy Owen and Paul Johansen.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Sean Ward.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pensacola Catholic High School Sports Association, 3043 W. Scott St. Pensacola, FL 32505.
The Warfield Family wishes to express a special thanks to Robin Toomer, Kiyomi Whittier and Covenant Hospice at Sacred Heart Hospital for their care and support of Mr. Warfield.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020