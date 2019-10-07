|
Mallory E. "Buck" Walker, Sr.
Pensacola - Mallory E. "Buck" Walker, Sr. January 29, 1921- October 4, 2019
Family and friends of Pensacola and the surrounding area were saddened to learn of the passing of Buck Walker, aged 98 years and 9 months, on Friday October 4. Mr. Walker was a native and lifelong resident of Pensacola except for his tenure from 1942-1944 overseas aboard Boeing's B17 Flying Fortress in the 15th US Army Air Corp, 96th Bomb Squadron. For his service he received the Medal of Valor and Presidential Unit Citation after having completed 50 combat missions. He was the last surviving member of his crew and had, up until the end of his long life, uncanny recall of the many details of his service. Family and friends have been endowed with evidence of his service through a journal which he kept and proudly gave copies to those who were interested. As a result of surviving so many missions, he has been mentioned in several publications and books regarding specific encounters in Europe and Africa.
Mr. Walker, whose family were members of the Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, was baptized in Marcus Creek circa 1933. He worked and retired from the United States Post Office and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed time on the water and in the woods. Many tales of adventures with family and friends have been handed down to successive generations by those fortunate enough to have spent time with him fishing, hunting and camping. Mr. Walker was a master gardener, exploring hydroponics and organics as far back as the 1970s, and a chronic tinkerer which kept his body and mind active. During the Great Depression, his maternal grandparents owned a large general store and Williams Oil at the Circle in Pensacola and from which many of his fond memories derived, namely having access to candy, cars, and enough money to take dates to movies.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Emma John "Johnnie" (nee Wiggins), his daughter Alice Marie McClung, his parents Warren Benjamin Walker and Velma Leona Williams, paternal grandparents Robert Henry Walker and Cora Augusta Galloway, maternal grandparents Charles Henry "Cy" Williams and Sarah Alice Miller, his brother Warren Henry Walker, and sister Iva Leona, natives of Pensacola. Mr. Walker is survived by his daughter Judy Norris (Edward), and sons Mallory E. "Buck" Walker, Jr., Billy W. Walker, R. Scott Walker (Cindy), and Mark A. Walker (Linda), who all reside in the immediate area. Mr. Walker is also survived by 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Walker will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Faith Chapel South. Visitation starts at 10:30 with services at 11:30. Internment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery, Pensacola, FL
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 7, 2019