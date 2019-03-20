Marcella Thublin Snowden



Pensacola - Marcella Thublin Snowden, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home late Saturday evening. Marcella was born in Mobile, AL. She graduated Bishop Toolen High School in 1951. Shortly after she married they moved to Pensacola to raise their family. She was a life long devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. After 30 plus years she retired from Gayfers and was also a member of the Pensacola Garden Club. Marcella was a devoted wife to Wilbur for over 50 years, wonderful mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother, and a great friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Clyde Snowden and her daughter Loretto (Marcella) Snowden. She is survived by her son, Timothy S. Snowden (Joan), son-in-law Wendell Kutzer. Granddaughters Chasity Hinson (Chris), Tiffany Kutzer Farrar, Stephanie Eagen (Steven), Summer Snowden and five great grandchildren Jeremy, Joshua, Jacqueline, Mackenzie, and Jaxson.



Visitation will be held 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday March 20th 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel 2276 Airport Blvd Pensacola FL 32504. Rosary will be held at 5pm.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am Thursday March 21st 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3131 Hyde Park Rd Pensacola Fl 32503 followed by burial at Barrancas National Cemetery. Reception to follow at St Paul Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (donate3.cancer.org) or the ( ) Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary