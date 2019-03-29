|
Marcelle Cowan Mullen
Pensacola - Marcelle Cowan Mullen died March 13, 2019. Born in Mobile September 29, 1933, she was the daughter of Judge William Henry Cowan, Sr., and Marcelle Marie Malone Cowan. After graduating Springhill College with the school's first class to include women, Marcelle became a teacher, and eventually a gifted child specialist for Baldwin County.
Her numerous charities and groups included the Mobile Opera Guild and Symphony Orchestra, Mardi Gras organizations, the Pensacola Federation of Garden Clubs and the Pensacola Naval Air Museum; she also assisted with founding Pensacola's branch of the Florida Commodore's Association. She was devoted to the Navy Yacht Club and to WAVE (Wounded American Veteran's Event).
Predeceased by her husband Cmdr. Claude Henry Mullen, Sr., (retired), Marcelle is survived by her children Hank (Marcia), Marcie, Ashley (Maury), Shannon (Bert), Leigh and Tom (Michelle); fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WAVE, 1050 Fleming Drive, Pensacola, Florida 32514.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019