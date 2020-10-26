1/1
Margaret Ann Garteiser
Margaret Ann Garteiser

Pensacola - Margaret Ann Garteiser beloved wife of the late Thomas J Garteiser and mother of Michelle Burgess, Jeffrey Garteiser and Randall Garteiser. The cherished grandmother of 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She had 2 sisters, Sharon Griffin and Melinda Cardwell.

Margaret Ann, born in Pensacola, FL on July 26, 1944. A graduate of Escambia High School, Margaret worked until she met Thomas and was married at age 22 on 29 January 1966. She then began to raise her family.

She attended Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, she enjoyed being a stay at home Mom, attending both of her son's Boy Scout events, attending her daughter's track events, boating and camping with her husband and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her long time high school friend Brenda and cousin Thelma. Margaret loved macrame, gardening, water skiing and collecting bells and teddy bears.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten. We love you Mom.

Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will follow at 9:30 AM. Pastor Josh Morea will be officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
