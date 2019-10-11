|
Margaret Christine Gray
Pensacola - Margaret Christine Gray was born in Elberta, Alabama, March 6, 1925, to Pauline Boyington and Emery Lambert. She has resided in Pensacola since 1933. She left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on October 10, 2019.
Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Jim T. Gray, her "soul mate". Margaret is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Jerry Gray (Ann), Terry Gray (Marilyn), four grandsons, Jerry T. Gray Jr., Bill Gray (Tabitha), Dustin Gray (Angela), and Tyler Gray (Caroline), one granddaughter, Christi Walker(David), and five great grandchildren, Katelyn, Stacy, Jaden, Jackson, and Lilly Gray, and her loving sister, Mary DelPriore, and two nieces, Deborah Withum (Bob) and Jana Bedgood (Doug).
In her latter years, Margaret and her sister were inseparable, enjoying life together with their families.
The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to our church family at First Baptist Church Cantonment and our many friends for their love and support. We also wish to thank all the nurses/caregivers at Covenant Care /Hospice for their caring service.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Gray, Tyler Gray, Doug Bedgood, Bob Withum, and Kenny Bray.
Visitation will be at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 16, with service to follow at 11:00 AM. A private committal service will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church or .
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019